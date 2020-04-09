Richard Robert Garand - Obituary

Richard Robert Garand, age 75, of Sunset Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed unexpectedly at his home Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Richard was born in St. Johnsbury on December 6, 1944, son to the late Raymond and Yvonne Josephine (Mignault) Garand. He was raised and educated in St. Johnsbury graduating from the St. J Trade School. Dick immediately entered the military serving in the U.S. Army. He was very proud of the fact that he served his country in Vietnam and has loved sharing his experiences while there. He worked as an auto-glass tech for years starting with Mayo’s and Northeast Glass, Portland Glass and retiring from Windshield World.
In his early years he enjoyed hunting and liked to cruise the roads of Waterford just trying to spot a deer, but fishing was his hobby throughout his life, especially at Moore Dam. Dick really enjoyed spending time with his sons. He was a people person, had a big smile and was always looking for a laugh.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Evelyn (Reil) Garand of St. Johnsbury; 4 sons: Kevin of St. Johnsbury, Vt., Curtis and wife, Linda, of Albuquerque, N.M., Mark of Westbrook, Maine, and Bradley of Portland, Maine; two brothers: Robert of St. Johnsbury, Vt., and Ray of Portland, Maine; and 5 grandchildren: Holly, Dominique, Javin, Maya, and Kaleigh.
There will be no services at this time.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.