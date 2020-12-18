Richard Robert John Sr. - Obituary

Richard Robert John, Sr., age 67, passed away quietly at his home, Dec. 15, 2020, in Barnet, Vt., where he has lived the past two years.
Richard was born in Burlington, Vt., March 28, 1953, son to the late Robert Alfred and Hilda (Clark) John. He grew up living in W. Burke, Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury and went to the St. Johnsbury Trade School. Dicky trained to be a mechanic and made that his lifelong career. He seemed to have had more lives than a cat. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandkids, going four wheeling and hanging with his dog, Bud.
“Pop” is survived by his two children: Tracey John of St. Johnsbury, Richard “Ricky” John, Jr., and his wife, Annie, of Lyndonville, a sister: Pat Frost and her husband, Donald, of Berlin, NH, two brothers: Leon Hanson, Roger Hanson and his wife, Lori, all of Nashua, N.H., five grandchildren: Michael John, Devon John, Thomas Van Vliet, Nicole Van Vliet, Kevin Green, 7 great-grandchildren, nephew: Norman Russin, niece: Jessica Berry and many other loved one’s; the list goes on & on. Big thanks to Billy Noyes and family who became part of Pop’s family.
There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Dicky’s life will be planned for next summer.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
