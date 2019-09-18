Richard Scribner Clark passed away July 2, 2019 in Green Valley, Ariz. at age 80. He was a graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy (1956) and Babson Institute (1960). He was always proud to be an Eagle Scout and remained a life-long Master Mason of Passumpsic Lodge 0027. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Clark.
The cremated remains will be interred and a Masonic service will take place at noon on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
