Richard Michael Wallace, 77, died at Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, N.H., on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Richard was born in Newton, Mass. on June 21, 1942, a son of Peter and Anna (Romaszklewicz) Wallace. Following graduation from high school, he entered the US Army on July 26, 1959 and served honorably until discharge on January 25, 1960.
He was employed as an LNA at the Grafton County Nursing Home, North Haverhill, N.H.
Richard enjoyed gunsmithing and was a handgun instructor for the NRA. In his spare time, he liked playing poker and going antiquing.
He was predeceased by his wife Julia (Young) Wallace on April 27, 1994, and two step sons David and John Rintoul.
He is survived by three sons, Peter J. Wallace of Ryegate; and Brian and Richard Wallace both of Massachusetts; three step-daughters, Ruth Rohrbacher of Tewksbury, Mass.; Tammy Cassidy of Westford, Mass.; and Diane Lavoie of Peterborough, N.H.; and a granddaughter, Julia.
There will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be on Saturday, June 6th at 11 a.m. in Pleasant View Cemetery, Barnet, Vt.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
