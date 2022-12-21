Richard Wayne Lawson Obituary

Richard Wayne Lawson, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., beloved husband and father, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, one day after his 61st birthday.
Rich was born on Dec. 17, 1961, in Limestone, Maine to Leon and Joyce (Barnett) Lawson. He attended Cabot School and graduated in the Class of 1980. He worked as a Service Technician for Dead River until his recent retirement. On Sept. 14, 1996, Rich married Joanne Wood and they shared 26 years together.
In his youth, Rich held awards for archery, bowling, and golfing. He loved to tinker and hang out with his son, Adam, in the garage. He especially liked working on cars and small engine repairs. He liked to socialize with family and friends at home in his garage, often helping and mentoring his friends. In the summertime, Rich loved hosting fires for friends. He watched educational programs as he loved learning and never stopped.
He loved his retirement at home with his family, especially spending time in his garage. Rich was a long-time member of Union Baptist Church and now is with his Lord and Savior. The UBC community was very important to him, and he especially enjoyed social time at church picnics.
Survivors include his wife: Joanne Lawson of St. Johnsbury; his father: Leon Lawson and wife, Gertrude, of Lyndonville, Vt.; two sons: Adam Lawson of St. Johnsbury and Christopher Briggs of St. Johnsbury; a daughter: Elizabeth Briggs of Lancaster, N.H.; two brothers: Ron Lawson and wife, Cathy, and Rob Lawson and wife, Debbie; a sister: Gale Galvin and husband, Don; four grandchildren: Jaz Briggs, Travis Forgues, and Natasha and Derek Hackett; two great-grandchildren: Shad Sevard and Ember Maio; aunts and uncles including Pete and Cathy Noyes and Joyce and Jerry Westbrook; nieces, and nephews including Greg Lawson, Ashley Cookson, Katie and Reese Lawson, Ryan and Dan Galvin, Pam Galvin, and Katie Eberley; his best friend: Greg French; and numerous extended family.
He was predeceased by his mother: Joyce Lawson.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, 1 p.m. at Union Baptist Church, 932 US-5, Waterford, Vt.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Riverside Rescue, 236 Riverside Ave., Lunenburg, VT 05906.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family online at www.saylesfh.com
