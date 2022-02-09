Richard William Rodier Obituary

Richard William Rodier, 65, of Littleton, N.H., passed away peacefully after a short illness on Feb. 5, 2022 with his wife and daughter Sara at his side.
Richard was born July 15, 1956 in Bronxville, N.Y., the youngest son of Patricia and Edward Rodier. He was a loving husband, a born-again Christian and a friend to many, always willing to lend a hand.
Richard excelled in his service to the Federal Government in three capacities as a Real Estate Appraiser, Computer Specialist and Realty Specialist, and served his country as a civilian computer specialist in Iraq in 2004 and in the National Guard as a military policeman. He received many awards during his outstanding career including the Iraq Gulf Region Division Commanders Award in 2005, and developed the USAID Country of Iraq Biodiversity Annex, focusing on the rights of women, 2005, adopted by the US State Department in 2006.
Richard’s passion was disaster planning and establishing radio communications for emergencies. He utilized his passion for ham radio to develop disaster and communication programs for the government and local areas. He loved animals and had many rescue dogs and cats and also donkeys and llamas while living in NM.
He leaves behind his wife, Lauren (Carr) Rodier of 30 years, his daughter Nicole Rodier, and was especially close to step-daughter Sara Shepard and his grandchildren, Marcus, Isaac and Ariel; step-daughter Elizabeth Methven, and step-son Aaron Murdoch.
Burial to be private, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Riverside Rescue, 236 Riverside Ave., Lunenburg, VT 05906. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
