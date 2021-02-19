Ricky, 36, of Lunenburg died Feb. 16, 2021 at Loch Lomond in North Concord, unexpectedly but peacefully. Ricky was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on Jan. 16, 1985 to Ricky and Carolyn (Egnew) Mardin.
Ricky grew up in Littleton, N.H., moving to Lunenburg with his family where he remained. He was a guy with a big heart, loved sitting around with his family listening to music and playing cards. A huge movie buff, Ricky grew quite the collection of VHS tapes over the years. Actions and comedies were a favorite, but he enjoyed most any genre. He was a kind, warm and jovial soul with a big heart. He and his dad were inseparable throughout his life and he will be dearly, dearly missed. The children in the family lost their biggest teddy bear and advocate.
Ricky is survived by his father, Ricky Mardin; son: Michael Merrell Mardin Hampson; nine siblings: Jenny Mae Currier (Steve) of Whitefield, N.H., Laurie Savage (Bill) of Littleton, N.H., George McLeod of N.C., Timothy McLeod of Bath, N.H., Tracy McLeod of Baltimore, Md., Jerry Egnew (Lisa) of Street, Md., Ronald Egnew (Crystal) of Street, Md., James Egnew (Tammy) of Littleton, N.H. and Jody Mardin of Lunenburg, Vt.; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his mother, Carolyn Egnew Mardin.
There will be no services at this time.
Memorial donations may be made in Ricky’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
