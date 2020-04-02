Rita A. MacLeod - Obituary

Rita A. MacLeod, 73, of Littleton, N.H., passed away peacefully on March 25th, 2020 with her family by her side.
Rita was born on September 21, 1946 in Granville, New York. She was raised in Bellows Falls, Vermont.
She loved her girls and spending time with family. She loved going out to dinner at her favorite restaurant, the Ninety-Nine. She enjoyed going to the beach, sporting events, family cookouts, spending time with friends, and loved to shop. She worked in healthcare for 40 plus years.
Rita is survived by her daughters: Kimberly Girard and husband Allan Girard, Heather Hucksoll and husband Brett Hucksoll, and Jamie Anderson and significant other Harold Boutin; a stepson: Shawn MacLeod and wife Kristi MacLeod and stepdaughter: Shelly Hines and husband Tim Hines; grandchildren: Tanya, Erica, Krista, Dylan, Shane, Rabecca, Alexis, Kaitlyn, Megan, Hunter, Matthew, Brandon, Kelly, Chelsea and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Norman MacLeod and granddaughter Erin Anderson, mother, Marion Putnam and father, Edward Lashua.
Services will be held at a later date to be announced.
Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, Littleton is in charge of arrangements. To view an On-Line Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to www.pillsburyphaneuf.com.
