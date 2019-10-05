Rita Bilodeau King
Marie Jeanne “Rita” Bilodeau was born on Feb. 6, 1928 in St. Albans, Vermont to Odilon Bilodeau and Germaine Lanoue Bilodeau. She was married to Albert Emery King for 69 years before he passed away in May of 2018.
She leaves behind five children: Lois Ann Michaud and her husband Michael Douglas Michaud of Burke, Vt., Donna King Bueb and her husband Thomas Donald Bueb of Lancaster, N.H., David Andrew King and his wife Mary Ellen Lynch of Shelburne, Vt., Carol King Bent and her husband Robert George Bent of Layton, Utah, and Nancy J. King of Websterville, Vt.
She was grandmother to David Michael Michaud, Michelle Lee Harvey, Christopher Michael Fisher, Anna MacKenzie King and Sarah Elizabeth King. She has one great-grandchild, Tegan Alton Fisher and one great-great grandchild Mykiah May Fisher.
She was predeceased by her siblings Marcel Bilodeau, Lawrence Bilodeau, Denise Renaghan and is survived by siblings Gerald Bilodeau, Jeanette Schaefer, John Bilodeau, George Bilodeau, Dennis Bilodeau and Richard Bilodeau.
After high school she worked as a telephone operator in St. Albans, Vt., and later for the A&P market for 10 years in Littleton, N.H. Rita also volunteered time to Catholic Daughters, the SHARE program and other local programs.
Rita was an avid reader and instilled the love of reading in her children, making weekly trips to the public library when her children were young. Hiking in the White Mountains of New Hampshire and drives in New England were favorite activities, as well as several cross-country camping trips across the United States to see the sites and visit various National Parks and churches along the way. Her family and her faith carried her through a long and rich life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Edmundite Missions (www.edmunditemissions.org), or Edmundite Missions, 1428 Broad Street, Selma, AL 36701, a charity Albert and Rita supported for many years.
A church service will be held at Saint Rose of Lima Church, 82 High St, Littleton, N.H. at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, followed by a reception in the basement of Saint Rose. Internment of Rita’s ashes will occur in a private ceremony at Glenwood Cemetery at a later date.
