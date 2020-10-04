Rita S. Fournier - Obituary

Rita S. Fournier, 96, formerly of Dartmouth College Highway, North Haverhill, N.H., died on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Grafton County Nursing Home.
Rita was born in North Stratford, N.H., on Dec. 20, 1923, to Joseph and Odila (Couture) Tetreault. Following her graduation from Stratford High School, she attended Concord (NH) Business College. On September 28, 1946, she married Laurent Roger “Larry” Fournier.
Rita was a long-time communicant of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Woodsville, N.H. She was known for her love of houseplants, in particular her African violets. Rita liked working in her vegetable garden, too. She enjoyed playing cribbage and beating Roger when playing cards. With her large family, she loved preparing holiday meals and baking Whoopie pies. No one ever left her home hungry. Over the years, she and Larry traveled and wintered in Florida.
She was predeceased by her husband, Laurent R. “Larry” Fournier on Feb. 6, 2007; her sister, Sr. Mary Joanne Tetreault; and two brothers, Tracy and Richard Tetreault.
She is survived by three daughters: Michele Butson and husband Charles “Chuck” of Bradenton, Fla., Janet Costa of Littleton, N.H., Mary Ellen Fairfield and husband Donald of North Haverhill; three sons: Roger Fournier and wife Barbara of Bath, N.H., Dennis Fournier and wife Luanne of North Haverhill, and Ronald Fournier and wife Irene also of North Haverhill; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Leona St. Cyr; four brothers: Raymond Tetreault, Roland Tetreault and wife Jackie, Paul Tetreault, and Lawrence Tetreault and wife Diane; along with many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 6-7 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch Street, Woodsville, N.H. Please wear masks and practice social distancing for attendance at the calling hours.
All other services for Rita will be private. Her private burial will be in Horse Meadow Cemetery in North Haverhill.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grafton County Nursing Home Activities Fund, 38565 Dartmouth College Highway, North Haverhill, NH 03774 or to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 21 Pine Street, Woodsville, NH 03785.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.