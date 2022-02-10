Robert Alan Weber of Laconia, N.H, and formerly of Colebrook, passed away peacefully at the age of 65 on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, after a long-fought battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a rare brain disease and form of Parkinson’s Disease. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Sylvie, and daughter, Allison.
He was born on May 20, 1956, in Cheektowaga, N.Y., to Howard C. Weber and Suzanne (Hoffman) Weber. Bob graduated from Maryvale High School and Buffalo State College majoring in history and education.
In the summer of 1979, with the help of his brother Howie, Bob moved to Dixville Notch, N.H. and began working at The Balsams Grand Resort as the waterfront director. It is there that he met the love of his life, Sylvie (Jolin) Weber. They met in July, got engaged in October, and were married that winter on Jan. 26, 1980. For a number of years, Bob worked as a middle school social studies teacher and assistant principal in Pittsburg before devoting his life to work at The Balsams.
In the early 80s, Bob began working as the Ski Patrol Director and Panorama Golf Course Superintendent at The Balsams. He worked to become a Senior in the National Ski Patrol and absolutely loved spending time at the beautiful resort with Sylvie and his family. In the late 80s Bob and Sylvie, with the help of both of their wonderful families, built a log home in East Colebrook from the ground up. In 1991, Bob and Sylvie welcomed their daughter, Allison, who became the center of their world.
Bob enjoyed traveling and spending his time outdoors. He loved spending time on an island in the Rapid River on Lake Umbagog in Cambridge, N.H. Bob, Sylvie, Allison and numerous friends and family spent their weekends on the lake every summer. Boating and fishing became Bob’s most enjoyable hobbies. After The Balsams closed in 2011, Bob continued his passion for the outdoors at his favorite place, Lake Umbagog. He worked at Umbagog Lake State Park and eventually became the manager for a number of years until his retirement in 2018. Bob spent his last years exploring Florida until finally moving back to New Hampshire and settling in Laconia, near his daughter.
He is survived by his wife Sylvie (Jolin) Weber of Laconia; his daughter, Allison Weber of Concord, N.H.; and his brother Howard Weber and partner Joni Shea of Chocorua, N.H. Bob is also survived by beloved uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He leaves behind amazing friends and loved ones too numerous to count.
Bob is predeceased by his parents Howard C. Weber and Suzanne (Hoffman) Weber, and an infant child, Charles Weber (1990).
There will be no funeral or calling hours as Bob wanted a party! An afternoon “Celebration of Life” will be held Saturday, June 4, from 1-5 p.m. at Mohawk Falls in Colebrook. A private graveside service will be held at the Round Top Cemetery in Dixville.
Sylvie and Allison ask that you express sympathy in memory of Bob to Granite VNA Hospice at 780 N. Main St., Laconia, NH 03246. Granite VNA Hospice was kind, thoughtful and dedicated to ensuring a peaceful end of life for Bob. They could not have provided better care.
Condolences may be offered to the family online by going to www.jenkinsnewman.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home in Colebrook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.