Robert Alfred Daniels Obituary

Robert Alfred Daniels, 80, passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, with his sons by his side, at the Hampden Medical Center in Enola, Pa., following a short illness.
He was born in Danville, Vt. on Feb. 2, 1941, one of five children to Lea (Laramee) and Alfred Daniel. He attended St. Gabriel Catholic School until entering St. Johnsbury Academy, where he graduated with the Class of 1960. He then served in the U.S. Army from 1961 until 1964 (he also later served in the VT Army National Guard from 1979-1996). Returning to Vermont, he attended Lyndon State College, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in 1969.
Robert briefly taught at Blue Mountain Union School before leaving to work for the State of Vermont. Following his work with the state, he became a stockbroker in St. Johnsbury, starting in the offices of Robert C. Carr and concluding his career with Wells Fargo Advisors.
In 1972, he married Peggy Pearl, and although they divorced in 1995, they raised two sons, Thomas and Nicholas.
Robert was predeceased by his parents, Lea and Alfred and his four sisters, Louise, Claire, Anita, and Irene. He is survived by his two sons, Thomas (Kristi) of East Norriton, Pa. and Nicholas (Amanda) of Mechanicsburg, Pa., his three beloved grandchildren, Molly, Anna, and Eli, many nieces and nephews, and extended family, close friends, and former classmates.
We are comforted by the many fond memories we had with the “Dude” over the years, from road trips to Church Street in Burlington, to breakfasts with the grandchildren (he was affectionately known as Grandpa Bob Donut). He immensely enjoyed his trips to Boston, Gettysburg, and Washington, DC, among other places. We enjoyed his sense of humor and had many good laughs with him.
Per his request, there will be no visiting hours or funeral. However, family and friends will be welcomed to a graveside memorial service at the Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery in St. Johnsbury at a date to be determined.
Tom and Nick would like to thank the amazing team of doctors and nurses at the Hampden Medical Center for taking such good care of Dad at the end of his life. We will be forever grateful to them for attending to his every need and making him as comfortable as they possibly could.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.