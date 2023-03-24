Robert Armour Obituary

Robert Armour, 89, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away in the early hours of Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Robert was born to the late Gordon and Dorothy (Stoate) Armour on Oct. 2, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan. He joined the Army in 1953 and transferred to the Army Reserves in 1955, after serving overseas for 18 months in the Korean war. In the following years, Robert worked as a mechanic at the Ford Motor Company and at a local auto shop. He eventually moved to Vermont in 1980.
In addition to his love of cars, especially Fords, Robert enjoyed golfing in his younger years, animals, grilling, cheering on the Detroit Tigers, and watching NASCAR every Sunday. He worked hard to provide for his family, often working 12-hour days, 6 days a week so his six daughters wouldn’t go without. Robert was also very proud of his house in Michigan; when not working, he was fixing, renovating, and caring for their home. He was especially proud of his yard, the lawn was always soft and beautiful, perfect for his girls and their neighborhood friends to play on.
Robert is survived by his daughters: Peggy Carlisle and husband, Michael, of St. Johnsbury, Pam Drew and husband, Blaine, of Danville, Tammy Rainville and husband, Scott, of Danville, and Sherrie Giacobbe and husband, David, of Waterford; son-in-law James Locke of St. Johnsbury; his grandchildren: Gina, Roland, Robert, Antonio, Alexander, Tyler, Chris, Tabitha, Caitlyn, Jaime, Samantha, Tiffany, Tony, Raven, Kameron, Patrick, Brady and Kaylee; and many great and great-great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his daughters Patricia Armour and Marie Locke, and his sister Betty.
A private service will be held at the family’s convenience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.