Robert “Bob” Allen Grady Obituary

Nov. 26, 1956 — June 15, 2021
Bob Grady, 64, of Starksboro, Vt., passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family on June 15, 2021. He was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. son of Allen and Doria Grady.
Bob is survived by his wife Penelope, his five children, his sister Carole, and many grandchildren.
Bob worked faithfully for 27 years at the United States Postal Service, during which time he formed many lasting bonds with the residents along his mail route. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time with all of his grandchildren, including the animal ones.
A celebration of his life will be held at the American Legion in Bristol, Vermont on July 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Association in Bob’s name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.