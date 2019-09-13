Robert ‘Bob’ Bruce LaCroix - Obituary

Robert “Bob” Bruce LaCroix, 72, of Selden, N.Y., formerly of St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away peacefully at Good Shepherd Hospice on Sept. 9, 2019 after a hard fought battle with MDS leukemia. He was born on Aug. 5, 1947 in Colchester, Vt. to the late Bertha (Noel) and the late Richard A. LaCroix.
He is survived by his two daughters Margaret and Christopher Gryciuk of Selden, N.Y. and Michaell and Rodney McCoy of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; four grandsons Joseph McCoy of Austin, Texas, Oren-Shea McCoy of Fort Worth, Texas, Alexander Cabral of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and Koby Gryciuk of Selden, N.Y.; as well as a great granddaughter Amelia Rose of Fort Worth, Texas; three brothers Richard LaCroix of Jeriicho, David LaCroix of of Griffin, Ga. and William and Michelle LaCroix of Colchester, Vt.; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Robert is preceded in death by his mother Bertha; his father Richard; brother James; and sister JoAnne.
Robert always had a love of printing. He took a printing class while in High School at Burlington High. That led to a job at the News and Citizen in Morrisville, Vt. Eventually, in 1983, he bought the Cowles Press in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Over the years Robert held many jobs and many volunteer positions ranging from a policeman, a security officer, to the Army reserves, He was a member and president of the rotary international and a volunteer in his grandson’s kindergarten classroom. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, as well as a volunteer at Northern Vermont Regional Hospital. He was also a member of the ham radio association, which was his passion.
Robert loved his family and had many friends and business associates. He will be greatly missed.
There will be no viewing hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 o’clock in the morning on Sept. 20th, 2019 at St. Joseph Cathedral, located at 29 Allen ST, Burlington, Vt. A committal ceremony immediately following the mass will be held at Mount Calvary Annex on Pomeroy Street, Burlington, Vt.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations in Robert LaCroix’s name be made to Good Shepherd Hospice in Port Jefferson, NY at 631-642-4200 or www.goodshepherdhospice.chsli.org or to the leukemia and lymphoma society https://donate.lls.org/donate.
Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
