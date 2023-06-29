Robert ‘Bob’ C. Morse Obituary

Robert “Bob” C. Morse, 88, of Colchester, Vt., passed away peacefully, June 28, 2023, at McCLure Miller Respite House, with his loving family by his side.
Bob was born on Aug. 6, 1934, the son of Howard Morse and Lillian (Doubleday).
On a Vermont winter day in December Bob married Joyce Simons in the Northeast Kingdom. Bob and Joyce remained husband and wife for over 60 years until Joyce sadly passed away in 2020.
Bob wore many hats in his working years. He started out in the U.S. Air Force as a helicopter mechanic and was stationed in Labrador, Canada. Fresh out of the military Bob became a Vermont State Trooper. From there he tried his hand in the financial and real estate world, where he became the executive director of the Northwest Vermont Realtors Association and had a building dedicated in his name. While becoming a successful businessman Bob and Joyce purchased what is known as the Belview Campground in Barton. Upon his retirement they continued to own and operate the campground with great pride for over 40 years and became lifelong friends with many of their seasonal campers.
Bob was an avid golfer and was a lifetime member at the Orleans County Country Club. He was very social and friendly and had a way of earning a soft spot in anyone’s heart he crossed paths with. He will be missed for his witty sense of humor and kind demeanor. During the campground off-season, in their later years, Bob and Joyce started spending the winters at Piney Point in Palmetto, Florida. There he gained many new friends. Bob was known as the “Mayor” of his neighborhood and people looked forward to his dose of daily conversation and his friendly waves from the carport of his home.
A proud and devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather, he is survived by his son, Jeff, and wife Nancy of Milton; his six grandchildren, Erin, David, Megan, Sara, Melissa, Stacey, and all their spouses; his eleven great grandchildren; sister in laws, Grace McKinnon and Shirley Lyon, nieces, nephews, and all of his close friends from both Vermont and Florida.
He is predeceased by parents, Howard, and Lillian Morse; his loving wife, Joyce; his children, Stuart Morse, and Brenda Morse; and his sister, Barbara Murphy.
In February of 2023, Bob moved back to Vermont and spent his remaining time at the Maple Ridge Lodge in Essex Junction. On behalf of Bob, and our family, we would like to send a heartfelt thank you to his thoughtful caregivers and the special friends he made while living there.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, July 5, from 5-7 p.m., in the Minor Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Milton.
A burial will take place on Thursday, July 6, at 11 a.m. at the Welcome O. Brown Cemetery in Barton.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Stuart K. Morse Scholarship fund at Vermont Technical College by mail at: Jeff Morse, 49 Stacy St., Milton VT, 05468
