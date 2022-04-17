Robert “Bob” J. Fortin Obituary

Robert “Bob” J. Fortin, 79, of Derby, Vt., passed away with family by his side, on April 13, 2022, in Derby, Vt. He was born on May 10, 1942, in Derby, Vt., to the late Louis and Anna-Marie (Fontaine) Fortin.
He married Christine Durocher Nov. 3, 1962, who survives him. Christine was by his side for nearly 60 years and especially during the times of his declining health. Bob and Christine were very thankful for the many helping hands of family, VNA and Hospice who helped to make him comfortable in the last weeks.
Bob enjoyed time with his family. In his earlier years, the family would go snowmobiling, camping, and ice fishing; many of these activities turned into traditions for generations. In his later years, he explored his creative side by making cradles, steel ornaments, candle holders, log flower planters, rosaries and was amazingly innovative.
Bob worked the family farm, diligently, for much of his life. Part of farming included logging and maple sugaring (even for the school field trips to watch the sugaring process). He really enjoyed exploring trails with his side-by-side and his numerous treasured tractors (just the red ones).
Bob was a spiritual person. He was a devoted member of St. Edwards where he was a Eucharistic Minister for many years taking communion to homebound parishioners. When his health began to fail, Fr. Benny, in turn, brought communion to him.
Robert is survived by his children: Son, Larry (Charla) Fortin, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., with grandchildren: Matthew and Myra. Daughter, Maria (Warren) Bliss of Barton, Vt., with grandchildren: Jennifer, Stephanie, and Jessica. Daughter, Carmen (Peter) Tarbox of Orleans, Vt., with grandchildren: Crystal and Cassie. Daughter, Pamela (Tim) Busby of Barre, Vt., with grandchildren: Gaston Emile and Lucas. Daughter, Sheila (Marc) Bathalon of King, N.C., with grandchildren: Brianna, and Brandon. He is survived by 11 great-grandchildren. The family welcomed the newest great grandchild into its arms on the same day Jesus welcomed Bob into His.
He is survived by his sister Germaine (Bill) Gosselin of Derby Line, and his brother Rene (May) Fortin of Holland, Vt., sister-in-law Jeanette Fortin of Derby Line, sister-in-law Sharon Fortin, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Larry and Gloria Durocher of Fort Pierce, Fla., and sister-in-law Joyce Before of St. Johnsbury, Vt., as well as numerous caring nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by sisters Lucienne Blais, Yvonne Fortin, Rita Dagesse, and brothers Lionel Fortin, Lucien Fortin, Raymond Fortin, and baby brother Fortin.
He will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as a loving, kind, patient, and gentle soul.
Services will be held May 7 at St. Edward’s Church (Elm Street), in Derby Line, Vt. Calling hours will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be at St. Edwards Cemetery immediately after, followed by a gathering of family and friends (place to be announced).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mater Dei Parish, 191 Clermont Circle, Newport, VT 05855. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com .
Arrangements are entrusted to the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
