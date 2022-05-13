Robert ‘Bob’ Paul Wheeler Obituary

Robert “Bob” Paul Wheeler, 88, of Wells River, Vt. died on Monday, May 2, 2022.
Bob was born in Haverhill, N.H. on Feb. 25, 1934, to Burt and Blanche (Adaus) Wheeler. On May 30, 1956, he married the love of his life Marilyn Placey.
Over the years, he worked on the road as a salesman for Armour meats in Woodsville for over 20 years. He also worked for Heyward trucking out of Fairlee, Vermont, and Morrill Construction out of North Haverhill, N.H.
Bob served nine years in the New Hampshire National Guard from 1951-1960. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and being in the outdoors. In his younger days he enjoyed snowmobiling, caring for the wood lot in Newbury Center and planting and maintaining a vegetable garden.
He is predeceased by his wife, Marilyn (Placey) Wheeler; a granddaughter, Amy Morgan; a sister, Nancy Underhill; brothers-in-law, Earl “Bill” Emerson, Eban Smith, and Neil Lufkin; a sister-in-law Joanne Wheeler and an Aunt Barbara Fenoff.
He is survived by two sons, Terry Wheeler and fiancé Lisa Eastman of Newbury, Vt., Kevin Wheeler and wife Jackie of Missouri; three brothers, Steve Wheeler and wife Lynn of Woodsville, N.H., James Wheeler of West Newbury, and Charles “Tony” Wheeler and wife Rhonda of Newbury, Vt.; four sisters, Donna Lufkin of Newbury, Vt., Betty Emerson of Newbury, Vt., Mary Smith of Newbury, Vt., Josephine Rivera and husband “Smiley”, of Danielson, Conn.; a brother in law, Bud Underhill of Haverhill, N.H.; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several loving nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
Per Bob’s request there will be no calling hours. There will be a public burial open to family and friends to attend on Saturday July 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Oxbow Cemetery in Newbury, Vt.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
