Robert ‘Bob’ Sicard Obituary

Robert “Bob” Sicard, 90, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Nov. 6, 2021, with loving family by his side.
Born in Northampton, Massachusetts on April 15, 1931, Bob Sicard was the son of Joseph G. And Amelia M. (LaFountain) Sicard. Bob relocated to Walden, Vt. upon marrying Barbara Nugent on June 28, 1986.
Bob worked at various jobs, including Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Digital Computers, Cabot Creamery and New England Culinary Arts Institute. After retirement, his favorite job was working part-time at Price Chopper in St. Johnsbury, Vt. into his early 80’s. Bob was a people person and made many friends among the customers and always had a smile and a joke ready to share.
He was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was a member of the Hardwick Congregation. He is survived by his wife Barbara Sicard of 35 years, three children, Laura Chmura, Mary Beth Morales, and a son, Dana Sicard, their spouses, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Upon marriage to Barbara he gained two more daughters, Pam and Pat, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well. He is also survived by his sisters Barbara and Shirley. He is predeceased by his twin brother Richard and his sisters June and Jeanette.
Services will be private, at the convenience of family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.