Robert Bonnell Jr. Obituary

Robert Godfrey Bonnell, Jr. 76, of Lyndonville, Vt., formerly of Randolph, Vt., passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Robert was born in Haverhill, Mass. on March 13, 1945, to Robert, Sr. and Christine (Langlois) Bonnell. He attended school in Haverhill, graduating from Haverhill Trade School, Class of 1963. Bob joined the Marines and then spent many years as an upholsterer until he became a police officer. He was with the Randolph, Vt. Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for 13 years. Bob was also a volunteer firefighter in Middlesex, Vt. On Sept. 16, 1977, Bob married Gail Marie Coolbeth. After their time in Randolph, the couple moved to Florida and then, in 2011, returned to Vermont and settled in Lyndonville.
Bob’s grandchildren were the highlight of his life. He loved playing with them and picking on them. One of his favorite things was “25¢ backrubs” from the grandkids. He enjoyed flying radio control planes with the RC Flyers and fishing. Bob served as past Commander of the American Legion, Lyndonville Post 3.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years: Gail Bonnell of Lyndonville, Vt.; his five children: Gail Mulcahy and husband, Charlie, of Barre, Robert Bonnell, III and wife, Janet, of Bethel, Trinia Cookson of Danville, Marlene Bonnell of Barre, and Michael Cookson of St. Johnsbury; two sisters: Bonnie Peck of Gloucester, Mass., and Barb Gonyer and husband, Butch, of Methuen, Mass.; 11 grandchildren: Kelly, Robert, Kassandra, Kristi, Stephani, Brittany, Mallissa, Kiara, Cheyenne, Jade, and Adeline; seven great-grandchildren; and many close nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a great-grandchild: Wyatt.
A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, 1 p.m., at South Walden Cemetery on Bayley-Hazen Road in Walden, Vt. Friends may call on the family Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, 5-7 p.m., at Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home, 15 Main St. in Lyndonville, Vt.
Memorial donations can be made to the Guildhall Fun Fliers, c/o Pete Forlenza (Treasurer), 1014 Calendar Brook Road, Lyndonville, VT 05851.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at guibordfh.com.
