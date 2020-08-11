Robert Burton Maxwell - Obituary

Robert Burton Maxwell, 84, of Island Pond, Vermont, passed away at his home on Saturday, August 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 6, 1935 in Island Pond to Claude and Blanche (Stevens) Maxwell. On July 2, 1955 he married Charlene Moulton who survives him. He graduated from Brighton High School.
Robert was a self-employed heavy equipment operator. He was a member of the Vermont National Guard. Among his many hobbies, he enjoyed maple sugaring, cutting firewood, running the dozer, hunting, fishing, reading, watching political news and just being outside. He held membership with the First Congregational Church in Island Pond. Robert was a man of Faith and his faith was placed in Jesus Christ for eternal life according to God’s word. The reality of that faith was manifested in far more than the words he spoke, but by the way he lived.
He is survived by his wife Charlene Maxwell of Island Pond, Vt, by his children: Diane Robillard and her husband Pierre of California, Brian Maxwell and his wife Katherine of Island Pond, Vt., and Gary Maxwell and his wife Nancy of Island Pond, Vt.; by his grandchildren: Daniel, Derek, Sonya, Jesse, Zachary, Kaitlyn, Michiah, Matthew, Chantal, and Christina; by his great-grandchildren: Joshua, Jacob, Brayden, Kayde, Kolton, Jaxson, Kyah, Keria, Carson, Albie, Evrette, Iris, Gunner, Natalie, Hannah, Nolan, Jacob, and Kendall.
Robert is also survived by his siblings: June Bingham of Island Pond, Vt., Blaine Maxwell of Island Pond, Vt., Dwight Maxwell and his wife Carole of Island Pond, Vt., Douglas Maxwell and his wife Marilyn of Island Pond, Vt., and by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Savannah Maxwell, his sister Joyce Cross, and by his in-laws: Barbara Maxwell, Ralph Bingham and Wyman Cross.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the First Congregational Church in Island Pond with the Rev. Alan Magoon officiating. Please follow CDC guidelines and please wear a mask. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the First Congregational Church, 21 Middle Street, Island Pond, VT 05846 or to the Orleans-Essex VNA and Hospice, Inc, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, VT, 05855.
On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
