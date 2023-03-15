Robert C. Vinton Obituary

Bob (Robert Carter) Vinton passed away on March 10, 2023, at the age of 65, after waging an ongoing battle against prostate cancer that started in 2015.
Bob was born in St Johnsbury, Vt. on Oct. 17, 1957 to Ruth and Drury Vinton, who pre-deceased him, and grew up in Lyndon, Vt. He excelled in academics and sports, playing football and basketball and running track in his high school, Lyndon Institute (Class of 1975), and went on to study Electrical Engineering at Lehigh University where he became interested in semiconductor devices.
This interest led him to a 40-year career in the hi-tech industry which led him to Maine, Arizona, Silicon Valley and then to Ft. Collins, Colorado where he was brought into the management team of a startup company called Comlinear Corp. He later started his own consulting business, was a founder of Rockysoft, a software company, earned his MBA at Colorado State University along the way, and ultimately retired in Ft. Collins with his wife Ulli.
Bob’s children were born and raised in Ft. Collins and he enjoyed helping coach their sports teams. He was active in the community as a member of the Foothills Rotary Club, the Ft. Collins Chamber of Commerce Board, the Air Quality Task Force for the city, and The St Joseph’s School advisory board.
The outdoors was a constant theme in Bob’s life, whether he was using his free time to go deer or elk hunting, running and bike riding with his best friends, the Colorado Big Dogs, or going skiing and golfing. He loved spending time with family and friends at Little Sunapee Lake in New Hampshire in the summer.
Bob enjoyed travelling, which enabled him to see new places and get exposed to different cultures and experiences, whether during work trips, family vacations to Bermuda or Mexico, trips to participate in races or bike rides, joining Ulli on her work trips to see unusual destinations such as Ethiopia or Cape Town, and visiting Germany regularly to spend time with Ulli’s family and new-made friends in Mainz.
Bob is survived by his dear wife Ulli, his children from his previous marriage – Lindsay Helzer of Sherwood, Ore. and her husband Bryan; Alex of Thornton, Colo.; and Jeffrey of Tempe, Ariz., his wife Julia and Bob’s only grandchild, Brady – and his step-children, Patrick Heckmann of Bamberg, Germany, and Tanja Heckmann of Munich, Germany. In addition, Bob’s surviving brothers are Bill of Waterford, Vt., Drury of Unity, N.H., and John of Bridgton, Maine; these families include numerous nieces and nephews. One brother, Jacob, predeceased Bob in 2016.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob‘s name to the Prostate Cancer Foundation (www.pcf.org) to help fund research in finding a cure for this disease.
Celebrations of Life in both Colorado and New Hampshire will be held at a later date.
