Robert Charles Mayhew Obituary

Robert Charles Mayhew, of Parker Avenue in St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at his residence. He was just shy of his 89th birthday.
Bob was born in on Dec. 20, 1932, in St. Johnsbury to Charles and Dorothy (Gagnon) Mayhew. He was raised and educated in St. Johnsbury, graduating from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1950. From 1951 to 1955, Bob served in the U.S. Navy. On New Year’s Day 1956, he married Kathleen Downer and shared 52 years with her until her death in 2008. Bob worked as a Supervising Engineer for VT Educational Television for 25 years. He also was a TV Technician for Reliance Electric for over 30 years.
A community minded man, Bob held several positions with the town of St. Johnsbury including a time on the Developmental Review Board, the Voter Checklist, and Taxpayer Association. He served as a Deacon for the 3rd Congregational Church in East St. Johnsbury. Known as “Bingo Bob,” he volunteered at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab for 13 years. Bob was a 50-year member of the Passumpsic Lodge in St. Johnsbury. In his leisure time, Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening.
Survivors include his son: Richard Mayhew and his wife, Joann, of St. Johnsbury; his two daughters: Susan Ferguson and her husband, Chris, of Fletcher, Vt., and Karen Lee and her husband, Ken, of Lebanon, N.H.; two sisters: Sarah Bergen of Granby, Conn., and Marie Batchelder and husband, Arlan, of Walden, Vt.; sisters-in-law: Sonja Mayhew of Vernon, Conn., and Lorraine Downer of Hyde Park, Vt.; 7 grandchildren: Patrick Mayhew, Jackson Staab, Katie Mayhew, Zachary and Alex Ferguson, Nicholas English (Darcy) and Natasha Hamel (Jon); and 3 great-grandchildren: Connor, Cooper and Henry Robert; and many cousins nieces and nephews.
Bob was predeceased by his wife: Kathleen Mayhew; his parents: Charles and Dorothy Mayhew; and siblings: John Mayhew and Donalda Pierce Page; brothers-in-law: John Downer Jr., Philip Downer, David Bergen, and Gilmore Downer.
A Graveside Service is planned for June 5, 2022, at St. Johnsbury Center Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made in Bob’s name to Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, 16 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury VT 05819, or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 516 Carew Street, Springfield MA 01104.
Condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com .
