Robert Edmund Fillion, 97, of Littleton, N.H., died peacefully December 31, 2019, at Grafton County Nursing Home.
Robert, better known as Bob, was born December 16, 1922, son of the late Antoinette Lehoux Fillion and Cyrille Fillion. Robert was a World War 2 veteran, bravely serving in the Navy from 1942-1945 in the Pacific Theater as a belly turret gunner on a B-24 Liberator. For his valorous service during direct combat, Robert was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, as well as several Air Medals for flying many successive combat sorties.
Bob married Eva Laflamme, his wife of 72 years, on July 4, 1947. When asked the secret for a happy marriage days before he died he said, “Obey and keep your eyes and your ears wide open!” Bob and Eva raised their 5 children in Littleton, N.H., where he ran his own business, Bob’s Motor Service, from 1956 until his retirement in 1989. There’s nothing Bob enjoyed more than his daily hike in the woods where he found peace and solace. He also enjoyed bowling, playing on a senior baseball league, building models of military airplanes, traveling to navy reunions and spending time at the family camp on Streeter Pond.
Bob left behind a beautiful legacy of many scrapbooks he made over the years filled with all of the family memories that meant the world to him. Although he was unable to do many of the things he loved as his health declined, he never once complained. Bob will be remembered by his family, friends and the community as a kind, loving and gentle man with an infectious smile who was always available for a great conversation.
Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Eva, and their five children: Elaine Guilmain and her husband Richard of Hollis, N.H., Sandra Bonefant her partner Daryl Conrad of Hudson, N.H., Patricia Gust and her husband Michael of Meredith, N.H., Thomas Fillion and Mike Fillion of Littleton, N.H.; 5 grandchildren: Deberah Lang and husband Thomas of Temple, N.H., Jeffrey Guilmain and wife Tami of Shalimar, Florida, Brenda Kervin and husband Jonathan of Townsend, Massachusetts, Jonathan Bonefant and wife, Jeni of Seattle, Washington, Kristina Coleman of Hudson, N.H.; as well as 9 great-grandchildren. Robert also leaves behind his brother, Francis. Robert was predeceased by his brothers Edward and Roger Fillion and his sister, Alice McFarland.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Meals on Wheels, c/o Littleton Senior Center, P.O. Box 98, Littleton, NH 03561. A spring Mass and burial is being planned and will be published at a future date.
Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, Littleton is in charge of arrangements. To view an On-Line Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to www.pillsburyphaneuf.com.
