Robert Edward Army Obituary

Robert Edward Army, 90, of Derby, Vt., passed away on Sept. 3, 2023 at home following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Bob was born June 2, 1933 in Worcester, Mass. to Thomas and Bertina Army of Millbury, Mass.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Monique Bailey, with whom he was able to celebrate his 19th wedding anniversary this past July 10. Bob and Monique shared their time between homes in Florida and Vermont; they loved traveling, and greatly enjoyed square dancing with all their friends both in Canada and the United States.
Bob proudly served four years in the United States Navy during the Korean conflict. He told many interesting stories about his time on an aircraft carrier (USS Salerno Bay) and later when he was flying out of airfields in Iceland and Greenland hunting Soviet submarines in the northern seas. After his Navy service, Bob joined the Millbury, Mass. police department, quickly rising to the rank of Sergeant. During that time Bob was awarded citations on at least two occasions for rescuing drowning children.
Beginning in 1966, Bob was a trooper with the Vermont State Police, working out of the St. Johnsbury barracks. In 1972, he left the state police to become Security Director at Lyndon State College, where he served until the mid-1980s. Bob developed a student security service at the college, as well as helping to found the student-run rescue squad that served the northern Caledonia County region. In his spare time, he also earned a Bachelor’s Degree. The capstone to Bob’s 38-year career in law enforcement was to work as an investigator for the Caledonia County State’s Attorney (Dale Gray). He always said how much he learned from that experience and how lucky he was to have worked for such fine people.
In addition to solving crimes, Bob particularly enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was fortunate to share these experiences with his children when they were younger, and with close friends such as Roger Brown and Tony DiMasi. Bob ended most hunting and fishing adventures with his favorite lunch – a six pack and bag of chips. The fish of Vermont heaved a sigh of relief when they heard of his passing.
Bob is survived by his brother Ronald Army and his wife Susan, his cousin Donnie Faron and his wife Erma, his son Tom and his wife Gail, his daughter Margery Hammond, his son Joe and his wife Kim, his son Frank and his wife Wendy, and his daughter Nancy and her husband Mike Baskerville, Monique’s son Michael Souliere and his wife Leslie, and Monique’s daughter, Lise Lussier and her husband David. Bob is survived by numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and Bob was predeceased in death by his parents, and by his sister Helen Hawes.
The last two years of Bob’s life were a testament to his courage and to the love and competence of his caregivers, including his beloved wife Monique, his caretaker and friend Mary Lasko, his daughter Marge, the wonderful nurses at Vermont Visiting Nurses Association (VNA), and the excellent doctors and nurses at the White River VA and Dartmouth-Hitchcock hospital. Thanks to them all.
There will be a memorial service at a time and place to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Orleans/Essex Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) . Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
