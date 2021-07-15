Robert Edward Root, age 88, of Duck Pond Road, died at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
Bob was born on Aug. 22, 1932, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., son to the late Leonard, Sr., and Olive (Rood) Root. He was raised and educated in St. Johnsbury and attended St. Johnsbury Trade School. He joined the Air Force where he served in Europe and was stationed in Tripoli. He married the former Joyce Irene Nutter and they owned the Four Seasons Florist on Eastern Avenue. They had their greenhouse next to their home on Duck Pond Road. He truly enjoyed flowers, with several beds and shrubs around their home. They also had a vegetable garden every year and loved their raspberry patch. After retirement he was the attendant for many years at the Waterford dump.
He is survived by his two children: his daughter Debra Hazen and husband, Bruce, of Waterford; his son: Rodney Root and wife, Cathy Barrett, of Altamonte, Fla.; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years on Oct. 12, 2014.
Private interment will take place at the Riverside Cemetery in Waterford. There will be no calling hours.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
