Robert Elmer Mitchell - Obituary

Robert Elmer Mitchell, 85, born in Lyndonville, Vt. passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Phyliss Masure and William Frederick Mitchell and brothers William, Gary, Roger and Sister Nancy Mitchell. He is survived by Marian Humprey, Steven Mitchell, Hazel Rowell, Walter Mitchell, and Edith Murray. Surviving in addition to his sweetheart wife, Eileen (Davis) Mitchell of 62 years, he had a daughter Bobbi Mitchell and three sons, Donald, wife Marilyn: Ronald, wife Marcie: Daniel, wife Mary. He was blessed with and loved his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
After high school, Robert joined the U.S. Army for over 20 years, retiring as Sergeant First Class. He served two tours and earned two Bronze Medals. He joined General Dynamics and then Smith Pumps. He was a longtime volunteer at the local hospital and Meals on Wheels.
He was known for his generosity, and he was a faithful servant and devoted husband and father. He will be missed dearly by family, friends and his dogs.
A memorial service will be held at Friendship Baptist Church and graveside services will be held at the Dallas Branch of the Arlington National Cemetery TBA. In lieu of flowers please make donations to a charity of your choice.
