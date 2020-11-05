Robert Francis Briggs Jr. - Obituary

Aug. 25, 1954 to Nov. 3, 2020
Robert Briggs, Jr., 66, of Danville, Vt., lost his second battle with cancer and passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Bobby was born in Little Falls, N.Y. Shortly thereafter, he and parents, Robert Sr. and Patricia Colby Briggs, moved to Lunenburg, Vt. where he and younger brother Gary were raised. He graduated from Concord High School in 1972. Bob was very athletic, excelling at both baseball and basketball. He went on to work in many different capacities. He held jobs at Gilman Paper Mill and Winterset Construction before joining his father in a father/son contracting business. Bobby continued as a general contractor, working for himself with a small crew after his father’s retirement.
For more than 40 years, Bob was a volunteer firefighter, serving both the Lunenburg and Danville fire departments. For the past several years he was a call firefighter with the St. Johnsbury department, where he received awards for both Highest Response Record and Firefighter of The Year in 2017.
To say that Bob was an avid outdoorsman would be a gross understatement. From age 8 to present, he shot upwards of 20 deer weighing in over 200 lbs. And, along with longtime fishing partners, Brodie Ingalls and Art Rainville, he fished for countless years in tournaments on both Lake Ontario and Lake Champlain. The infamous Yank-N-Crank commanded the respect of hundreds of fishermen over the years.
Bobby is survived by his parents, Bob and Pat, and brother, Gary of Lunenburg; his beloved wife of 31 years, Denise Machell Briggs of Danville; His three children and their families: Son, Rob with his wife Kristen, and girls, Avery and Taylor or Littleton, N.H.; Daughter, Kim Augeri with husband, Jon, and kids, Caleb and Gracie of Walden; and, Daughter Kalyn with her fiance, Randy Bellavance, and son, Karson of Walden. Also, may Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, in-laws, and friends.
The family will be planning a celebration of Bob’s life in the summer of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Santa Fund, c/o St. Johnsbury Department, 1187 Main St., Suite 3, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819. Bob proudly helped deliver food and toys to families in need on behalf of the Santa Fund for many years.
A Memorial Parade and Family Drive By will be held on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m., beginning in the St. Johnsbury Park & Ride on Route 2. For additional details please visit www.facebook.com/events/1215876315450193.
