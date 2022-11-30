Robert Frederick Slicer Obituary

Robert Frederick Slicer passed away on Nov 24, 2022, at the age of 84 at his son’s home in Lyndonville, Vt. after a courageous battle with cancer.
Robert, or Bob as he was called by his family and friends, was born in Greensboro, Vt. to Foster and Gwendolyn (Cubit) Slicer on May 10, 1938. He shared that birthday with his two older brothers Ronald and Richard, while his younger brother David was born on May 9, all the boys were 2 years apart.
Bob graduated from Craftsbury Academy in 1956. During his time at the Academy, he enjoyed playing baseball and basketball and was chosen to attend Boys State.
In 1959 Bob joined the U.S. Army and served his country for the next three years as part of the amphibious assault battalion. He was one of only five candidates out of 40 to complete the training and gain his Coast Guard certification. While serving in the Army he was able to spend time in Greenland.
Bob was a past Post Commander of the American Legion, Post 108 in Franklin, N.C. He was also a past Master of Meridian Sun Lodge #20 in Craftsbury where he was a member for 58 years.
For many years Bob was a Director of the Caledonia County Fair where his love for antique tractors is still enjoyed today by many visitors, and he took great pride in the displays and former rodeo.
Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing; he was able to take caribou hunting trips with his brother, Richard, to Northern Quebec. His most enjoyable hobby though was his John Deere tractors. At one time he had 21 of them in the yard, all two-cylinder Johnny Poppers and their accessories. Now his son Jim gets to play with the few he had left.
Bob is survived by his daughter Julie Lavalette and Paul Tetreault of Newport Center, his son Jim Slicer and his wife Brandie of Lyndonville, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Ronald and David Slicer, a special sister-in-law Leah Slicer and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was predeceased in death by his parents, brother Richard and granddaughter Kylie Lavalette. He will be laid to rest at the Branch Cemetery in Craftsbury next to his granddaughter Kylie at the family’s convenience.
Bob has requested donations be made in his memory to Caledonia Home Health Care and Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion they provided for him. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
