Robert Frizzell Obituary

Robert Homer Frizzell, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sept. 14, 2021 at home in East Charleston, Vt. He and his beloved wife, Audrey (Colburn) Frizzell enjoyed over 55 years of marriage.
Born in West Stewartstown, N.H. on Sept. 7, 1944, he was the son of Kenneth Eugene Frizzell and Sadie Ellen (Jesseman) Frizzell. He attended school in Lunenburg, Vt. and later the St. Johnsbury Trade School where he was class president for four years. Robert worked two summers at Six Gun City in Jefferson, N.H., playing the bad guy. The following two summers he was a fireman on the Mt. Washington Cog Railway. Following graduation in 1965, he started work at Simmonds Precision in Vergennes, Vt. followed by Mardon Industries in Lyndonville, Vermont Tap & Die, for the majority of his career eventually becoming a Journeyman Machinist and then later he worked at Greenfield Industries and then Kennemetal, retiring in 2007. He was a member of the United Steel Workers of America Local 5518.
In addition, Robert coached the Charleston Little League team and was a member of the Charleston Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a Lister for the Town of Charleston and later served as Selectman. Robert was a member of Island Pond Lodge No. 44, F&AM of Island Pond, VT. He was also a life member of Mt. Sinai Shriners #3 of Montpelier, VT., a member of the Northeast Kingdom Fire Brigade, serving as its Chief in 1987. Robert was a member of the Plymouth Congregational Church in East Charleston. He was also a charter member of the Tom Breslin Community Center in Lyndonville, member of the Island Pond Historical Society, the Reverend Robert and Sarah (Winter) Jordan Foundation, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Conservation Group, Loyal Order of Moose, St. Johnsbury Lodge 1770, Cars of Yesteryear, driving his 1948 Chevy Business Coupe, and the Charleston Historical Society.
Robert’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, playing poker and, especially, cribbage. Robert was a family man. He enjoyed watching his children and then his grandchildren at various school and sporting events. He especially enjoyed the yearly Crowe Hill Camp Out.
Robert was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Ellen Frizzell, his in-laws Ernest and Eunice Colburn, infant sister Edna Frizzell, brother Kennth Frizzell, Jr., brother-in-laws, Charles Henry, Henry Bolduc, Gary Jones, Roger Cassady, Richard Colburn, Sr., Elvin Colburn and Raymond Broome.
He is survived by his wife Audrey and children, son Homer and his wife Melissa of New York, NY, son Kevin and his wife Deb of South Burlington, VT, daughter Mary Lahar and her husband David of Irasburg, VT, grandchildren Ashley Frizzell of California, Emily Frizzell of North Carolina, Liam, Adler and Jesseman of Irasburg, step grandson Mitchell Lahar and his wife Kelly of New Hampshire and their son, Micah, his sisters Edith Jones of Florida, Joan Henry of New Hampshire, Carol Bell and husband Charlie of Guildhall, Genie Davis and husband Martin of Charleston, his aunt Lorraine of New Hampshire as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous close friends.
Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Charleston Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 106, East Charleston, VT 05833 or the Charleston Historical Society, P.O. Box 46, East Charleston, VT 05833. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home at 37 Lake Road, Newport, VT 05855.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday September 19, 2021 at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport. Friends may call from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of the funeral service Sunday at the funeral home, with Rev. Margie Catuogno officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday September 20, 2021 at the Hillside Cemetery in East Charleston where a Masonic service will be held. On-line condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
