Robert George Brusseau Obituary

Robert George Brusseau, 81, passed away at his home from natural causes on Sept. 25, 2022.
Bob was born in Cambridge, Mass., on Dec. 9, 1940. Soon after his birth, his parents, Claude and Delima Brusseau moved their family to Littleton, N.H., where he attended the Littleton school system. Upon graduation, he worked for 20 years at Connor’s and Hoffman’s Shoe Factory until its closing. He then continued his education at NHVTC where he obtained an Associate’s Degree in Electrical Engineering with a 4.0. He worked for the next 20 years at the Gilman paper mill until his retirement.
Bob married Lillian Bean in January of 1964. Together, they created a life together that lasted for 58 years. He wasn’t a man of many words; however he once shared that Lil was the best thing that ever happened to him. He was known for his dry sense of humor so much so that people wouldn’t know he was telling a joke until the punch line was delivered. He was instrumental in seeking out land for, and the building of, his family’s home that looks over the beautiful White Mountains.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed a wide range of hobbies and interests. Woodworking allowed him to enhance and improve many areas in his home. He enjoyed trap and skeet shooting, as well as various gun clubs. He loved capturing images through photography and sharing them with others. He appreciated cars from an early age, including working on V-8 engines as a young adult. He always took impeccable care of his vehicles. His 1979 black Ford Bronco was respected by many as he drove through town. Bob also is remembered as a member of the band, The Renegades, where he sang and played guitar. Camping allowed many of his interests to come together. Every summer was filled with boating, skiing, horseshoes, campfires all lovingly shared with his extended family. Bob and Lil enjoyed over 20 years of traveling across the United States, including a trip to Alaska. They also explored many parts of Canada.
Bob is survived by his wife, Lillian Brusseau, his 2 daughters, Sharon Wells and Jo-Ann Brusseau, 2 granddaughters and 2 grandsons. He is also survived by his brother Claude Brusseau Jr. as well as 5 brothers-in-law and their spouses, many nieces and nephews, who all contributed to a life filled with love and laughter.
A friends and family gathering will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a time of remembrance concluded with a graveside service at Glenwood Cemetery. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com
