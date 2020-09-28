Robert Gibson - Obituary

Robert George Gibson, 90, passed away with his family at his side on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Mayo Healthcare in Northfield, Vt. “Bob” was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on Dec. 6, 1929, the eldest of three children, to Robert H. and Sadie (Baker) Gibson.
He grew up in McIndoes Falls, Vt. with his brother, John, and sister, Catherine. Bob recounted fond memories of his youth, working alongside his father at their garage, his coon dog, and hunting in the hills of McIndoes. His family moved to Deep River, Conn. during WWII, where he attended Deep River High School for grades 9-10. Upon returning to their Vermont home, he attended grades 11-12 at St. Johnsbury Academy, graduating with the class of 1947. Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy, attending the US Navy Electrical School in Great Lakes, Illinois, serving on the USS Harlan R. Dickson, 1948- 1949. He remained in the Naval Reserves for six years thereafter. Upon discharge from active duty in the USN, Bob returned to Vermont and his sweetheart, Rowena A. Watson of Peacham, Vt., whom he had met at an indoor roller-skating rink, prior to his USN enlistment.
In those early years, Bob spent a lot of time at the Watson farm haying, logging, hunting, fishing, and trapping as well as taking Rowena out on his Indian motorcycle. They married on Nov. 11, 1950, settling in St. Johnsbury, Vt., where their three children were born. While living there, the family became members of the Grace Methodist Church; Bob joined the Passumpsic Masonic Lodge No. 27 F. & A.M, where he served as a past Master; and, he later joined the Mt. Sinai Shriner’s organization. He also played trumpet in the local Town Band. In 1957, Bob and Rowena bought a camp on Shadow Lake in Concord, Vt. where the family shared memorable summers filled with water sports and cookouts with family and friends. That same year, Bob’s first beagle, “Cricket,” joined the family, and proved himself as Bob’s premier “rabbit dog” as well as a treasured pet for 18 years. Over the years, Bob and Rowena would enjoy four more beagles, “Babe,” “Lady,” “Prince,” and “Willy.”
Bob embarked upon his 36-year career with New England Power (Hydroelectric Division) at Comerford Station in 1953, working as a production governor attendant, followed by assistant operator, and electrician, moving his family to the “circle” company housing in East Barnet, Vt. by 1962. In 1967, he accepted the chief operator position at Vernon Station, with a move to Brattleboro, Vt., followed by relocation to White River Jct., Vt. in 1968 as assistant superintendent of Wilder Station, becoming superintendent in 1973 until retirement in 1998.
Bob was a past President of the White River Jct. Lions Club, a member of the Bektash Oriental Band, and the Parker Invitational Horseshoe League. He was a dedicated family man and he and Rowena formed many lasting friendships. Bob would continue to enjoy water and snow skiing, motorcycling, hunting, and traveling with friends and family into his retirement years. He brought a smile to everyone.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, two siblings, and his beloved spouse of 66 years, Rowena.
He is survived by his children: Robert J. Gibson of Barnet, Vt.; Duane G. (Susan) Gibson of E. Montpelier, Vt.; and Donna L. Gibson of S. Pomfret, Vt.; his grandson, Glen R. (Amber) Gibson of Jeffersonton, Va.; and one sister-in-law, Doris R. Gibson of Laurel, Md.; two nieces and their families, and several cousins.
The family extends a thank you to Mayo Healthcare for their attentive and respectful care over the past two years.
A graveside memorial service will be held at the Monroe Cemetery on Plain Street in Monroe, N.H. on Oct. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. Knight Funeral home in White River Jct. assisted with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886 (https://donate.lovetotherescue.org) or to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, FDR Station, PO Box 220, New York, NY 10150 (https://www.alzinfo.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.