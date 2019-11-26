Robert Gilman Locke - Obituary

Robert Gilman Locke, 93, of South Main Street, Lisbon, N.H., died on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, N.H.
Bob was born in Monroe, NH on Sept. 20, 1926 to Harold S. and Ethel (Somers) Locke. On April 10, 1948, he married his high school sweetheart, Priscilla Plamondon.
Bob worked as a painter at the former East Ryegate Paper Mill prior to becoming a milk hauler. Then he was employed for over 40 years as a mechanic for Walker Motor Sales in Woodsville.
Bob was born and raised and lived in Monroe for over 56 years prior to moving to Lisbon in 2014.
He enjoyed fishing, listening to music and dancing, and making soups, chowders, and beef stews. Above all, Bob was a dedicated family man, loving husband and father, and grandpa. He also loved his adopted Maine Coon Cat, Samantha.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Priscilla Locke of Lisbon; their children, Alan Locke and wife Merry of Lisbon, Cyndy Hutchins and husband Brent of Monroe, Ernie Locke and wife Anna of Monroe, and Sandy Lang and husband John of Monroe; five grandchildren, Steven Lang and wife Susana, Laurie Lang, Patricia Lang, Rob Locke and fiancé` Jessica, and Theresa Clark and husband Tucker; four great grandchildren, Kaylie Locke, Brynn Locke, Tayler Clark, and Savannah Lang; a sister in law, Kathryn Locke of North Haverhill, NH and a brother in law, Wilson Plamondon of Manchester, NH; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his sister Lois Chapman and his three brothers, William, Gilman, and Harvey Locke.
A calling hour will be on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. until noon with a funeral service beginning at noon at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St, Woodsville.
Burial will be in the spring in the Monroe Village Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Monroe FAST Squad, c/o Maynard Farr, 71 Hammond Drive, Monroe, NH 03771 or to the Lisbon Life Squad, 46 School Street, Lisbon, NH 03585.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.