Robert L. “Bob” Ailes, age 78, died peacefully following a brief illness on Thursday, December 26, 2019, surrounded by his family at the Jack Byrne Palliative Care Center in Lebanon, N.H.
Calling hours will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, with a prayer service at 7:30 at the Sayles Funeral Home in St. Johnsbury. Burial will take place at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery Tuesday Dec. 30th at 1 p.m. A full obituary will follow in the next edition.
