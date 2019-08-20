Robert Lawrence Bousquet - Obituary

Robert Lawrence Bousquet, 85, of Irasburg, Vt. passed away on Aug. 15, 2019 in Barton, Vt. He was born on July 29,1933 in Lowell, Vt. to Azirias Bousquet and Gladys Nadeau Snyder. On March 6, 2011 he married Joan S. Berwick who survives him.
Robert was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War. He enjoyed playing country music with family and friends, campfires, golf, winters in Florida, trips to Connecticut, hunting and fishing. He was a self-taught guitar and bass player, he was a talented singer, he was very patriotic, loved his family and their get-togethers. He also hit a hole-in-one at the Barton Golf Course. He was a member of the American Legion, Orleans post # 23, Central lodge # 62 F&AM, Irasburg.
He is survived by his children Robert and his wife Sarah, Linda and her husband David, Mark and his wife Elaine, Joseph, Omer and his wife Donna, and Tammy and her husband Blair, step children Susan Patten and her husband Steve, Robert Fournier and his wife Frieda, and Richard Fournier and his wife Mary. He is also survived by his brother Napolean, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, special niece Rose and Charles Mason and family, friends Marcel, Larry and Wanda, and Lawrence Earl.
He was predeceased by his first wife Pearl Wrightington Bousquet, brothers Roger, Leon, Edward, Omer and Azirias, sisters Reba Cifarelli, Corrine Termini, Grace Appleby, Elizabeth Guyette and Marion Meiers. He was also predeceased by two grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday Aug. 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, Vt. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday Aug. 24,2019 from 2 p.m. until the hour of the funeral. Internment to follow at Irasburg Cemetery with full military honors.
Should friends desire, contributions in Robert’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, 300 Corner Stone Drive, Suite 128, Williston, VT 05495. On-line Condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
