Robert Louis Pelkey Obituary

Robert Louis Pelkey, age 75, of South Main Street, passed at his home Thursday, May 27, 2021, following a period of declining health.
Bob was born in Burlington, Vt., on January 14, 1946. He grew up in St. Johnsbury and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in the Class of 1964. He went to the New England School of Art.
He worked at Fairbanks Scales for the greater part of his life in many departments and finished as Marketing Manager. Bob loved woodworking and created beautiful wooden spoons utensils and cutting boards, selling them under the name “Bear Utensils.” He enjoyed drafting and doing house designs, SCUBA diving at Lake Willoughby, downhill skiing at Jay Peak, and golfing. Bob enjoyed traveling, New Orleans was a favorite and taking yearly trips to Arkansas. In recent years, Bob loved being “Sugar Bear” at Sugar Ridge Campground and handing out candy to kids. He also looked forward to Monday dinners with his step-daughter and her family.
He is survived by his step-daughter, Tiffany Kirchoff, and her husband Timothy of Lyndonville, and their children, Addison & Korbin, as well as his nephew, Michael Pelkey, and his wife Cynthia of West Newbury.
He was predeceased by parents Leon and Mabel Pelkey, his brother, David Pelkey, and his step-son Chad Lumbra.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
