Robert Louis Tyler, Jr. Obituary

Robert Louis Tyler, Jr., 49 of Bath, N.H., died on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 after many years of battling mental illness.
Rob was born in Woodsville, N.H. on Dec. 20, 1972, to Robert Tyler, Sr., and Sharon Readey (Moody) Tyler. He attended Bath Elementary School, Haverhill Academy, and graduated from Woodsville High School in 1992. Rob spent his childhood in Bath and could be found most days, when not in school, working with his father. Rob was able to live out every young boy’s dream of constructing and operating heavy equipment through which he quickly demonstrated a talent. This led to his enjoyment of studying how things worked, never losing his love of mechanics. Rob cherished his relationships with his friends and was always ready to lend a hand no matter the time or place.
After high school, he worked for various construction companies including Saffo Concrete and Paragon Construction, later earning a New Hampshire license to design and install septic systems. He settled in Littleton where he started his family which he loved deeply. He was also a member of the Franconia Community Church of Christ. Rob joined the National Guard and enjoyed being a member of the Woodsville American Legion. He moved with his family to the United Arab Emirates in 2011, working as a manager for an international construction equipment rental company, returning to the U.S. in 2015. Rob struggled to find happiness in his later years as his condition became more severe. However, thinking of his family was the one thing that brought a smile or laughter to him. It was those small moments you knew he was content.
Rob is survived by his daughters, Isabel Tyler and Zofia Tyler, both of Samut Prakan Province, Thailand, his mother, Sharon Readey and husband Charles Readey, of Bath, N.H., brother, Christopher Tyler and wife, Jesse Tyler, of Littleton, N.H., and niece Elise Tyler and nephew, Sheffield Tyler, II, of Littleton, N.H.
He was predeceased by his father, Robert Tyler, Sr., in 2017 and his step-mother, Mary Tyler, in 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (www.nami.org).
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
