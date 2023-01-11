Robert Luongo, 63, of Lowell, Vt. passed away on Jan, 8, 2023 at his home. He was born on Jan. 8, 1960 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. to Lawrence and Maxine (Chandler) Luongo. On July 29, 2013 he married Cindy Anwyll who survives him.
Robert graduated from Mt. Mansfield Union High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Upon his discharge from the Air Force, Robert worked as a plumber for many years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Plumbers Union #693.
He is also survived by his mother Maxine Luongo, children Brandell Kim Palmer and husband Jim, step-daughter Hayley Alexandria Lawson, grandchildren Sydney and Jameson Palmer, sister Brenda Bister and husband George, his aunt and uncles Rod and Donna Ferguson and Harry and Judy Chandler, cousins Denise and Mike Sullivan, Brent Ferguson, Jill David Chandler, Theresa Crystal Prevost, niece Melissa Bister and nephew Justin Bister.
He was predeceased by his father Lawrence Robert Luongo and brother Samuel Edward Luongo.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation service, locally family owned and operated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.