Robert M. (Max) Parrow - Obituary

Robert M. (Max) Parrow died peacefully on May 14, 2020 after a lifelong illness. He was born on Oct. 24, 1979 in northern Vermont, near Canada.
Robert had many friends with whom he loved to play Yugioh cards. He also liked to bowl with his friends from NKHS. He loved to read, especially Harry Potter and he wrote similar stories. He was always the detective, loved to play trivia and enjoyed doing research at the learning center for his books.
Despite a struggle with a lifelong illness, he loved to compete in Special Olympics, play mini golf and pool.
He was a thoughtful, loving and gentle person who loved his home provider, Carmen, his girlfriend Rachael and his dog Lucky. Robert was one in a million and will be missed by all.
