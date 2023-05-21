Robert & Marilyn Stearns Obituary

After being together for 70 years and married for 65, it’s only fitting that Robert “Stub” and Marilyn Stearns passed away peacefully together, within 48 hours of each other, over the course of May 17 & 18, 2023, at Littleton Regional Healthcare.
Robert (son of Maurice & Doris (Aldrich) Stearns), 84, and Marilyn (daughter of Archie & Gladys (Goodell) Daine), 84, met showing horses at the 1953 Lancaster Fair. They were married on March 1, 1958, with first son Tony born soon after in November of 1958. Many classmates can still remember Stub bringing Tony to class his senior year while Marilyn was working.
Both Stub and Marilyn took pride in being active in their community, with Stub a past master of Burns Masonic Lodge, and Marilyn traveling around the North Country with Eunice Cady officiating basketball games.
Their favorite pastimes, however, were spending time with their children and grandchildren through activities such as fishing, snowmobiling, moto-cross, baking and hosting many friends and family at their house, whether it was for a night, or a year.
In 1976, they moved from their hometown of Littleton to Enfield, N.H., for Stub’s job as a lineman for the New England Power Company. After Stub retired from the power company and Marilyn retired from New Hampshire Employment Security, they both decided to move back north to be closer to their family, settling in Monroe in 2002.
They are predeceased by their parents as well as Stub’s siblings (Maruice, Jean, Jane) and Marilyn’s siblings (Arnold, Edith, Leona) and their beloved cat Muffin. Surviving family members include Stub’s twin sister: Roberta Lavoie; Marilyn’s sisters: Winifred Bradshaw, Norma Evanoff, Dottie Corum, and Irene Wells; sons: Tony (Tari) and William (Patti); and daughter: Susan Lynaugh (James - deceased); grandchildren: Chad (Casey), Samantha Greenlee (Jason), Danielle Lynaugh, Kristen McDaniels, Autumn Barss (Spencer); and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at the Lord’s Acre Cemetery in North Monroe, N.H., on Saturday, May 27, at 1pm with reception to follow at Stub & Marilyn’s house at 155 Smutty Hollow Road. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Littleton Regional Healthcare’s Hospice Room.
To view Robert & Marilyn’s Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit https://csnh.com/.
