Robert Martin Obituary

Robert Martin, of Monroe, New Hampshire, died unexpectedly on Sept. 15, 2023, at the age of 63. Robert was born in New York on August 9, 1960, to Anne Martin and George Jacob Martin.
Robert was in Law Enforcement for 18 years, serving the communities of Haverhill, Grafton County, Littleton and was currently serving with the Bethlehem Police Department since 2021. Robert had previously retired after 20 years of service with Rikers Island Correctional Facility in New York and was a proud member of the Westbury NY Fire Department Hose #2.
Robert was a devoted husband and father and was one of the most hard-working people you would meet. Robert put everything and everyone before himself to make sure the people in his life were taken care of. Even though his work ethic was second to none, he found time to enjoy gardening, reading, and he especially loved history. He was also quick to compliment and genuinely enjoyed hearing about other’s successes. Robert will be missed by so many, and his family is heartbroken.
Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Judy, his children, Danielle, and Christine, who were both his pride and joy, his brothers John and George Martin. He is predeceased by his parents, and sister, Joan Hagerman.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Ross Funeral Home, Littleton, from 3-6 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m., at the North Monroe Cemetery, Monroe, N.H.
Any and all donations can be made in Robert’s name and sent to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 t2t.org. This is a foundation dedicated to 9/11. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
