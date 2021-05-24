Robert N. ‘Bob’ Cross Obituary

Robert N. “Bob” Cross, 88, of Peacham Road, Danville, Vt., passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.
Born on July 6, 1932 in Barnet, he was the son of Maurice and Florence (Henderson) Cross, Sr. Bob attended Danville Elementary School and graduated from Danville High School.
After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving as an Avionics Electrician from 1951 until he was honorably discharged in 1955.
On May 24, 1956 he married Alice Close. Following their marriage, they eventually made their home in Barre. She passed away in 1995. On June 7, 1996, he married Janice Devenger and they made their home in Barre as well. She passed away in 2012. After Janice’s death, Bob moved back to Danville.
Bob was a Master Electrician with IBEW Local 300 for most of his career and worked for many contractors.
In his spare time, Bob loved playing cribbage and travelling and visiting historic sites and lighthouses. He also enjoyed taking long drives, hunting, and fishing.
Survivors include his daughter Tammy Hoermann of Berlin; his son Steven Cross and his wife, Audra of Norfolk, Va.; his granddaughter Melanie Hoermann of Cambridge, Mass.; and numerous nieces and nephews as well as extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Maurice Cross, Jr., and his sister Marbara Wallace.
Inurnment will take place in the Danville Green Cemetery in Danville at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics of Vermont, 16 Gregory Drive, Suite 2, South Burlington, VT 05403, or to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
