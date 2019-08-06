Robert P Camarra - Obituary

December 24, 1936 - August 01, 2019
Robert P Camarra, 82, of Lebanon, N.H., passed away suddenly on August 1, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction, Vt.
Bob was born in Watertown, Mass., in 1936, the son of John and Mary Camarra. His two brothers predeceased him – Richard of Mifflintown, Pa., and Joseph of Gloucester, Mass. Bob was predeceased in 2014 by his wife of 49 years, Christel.
Bob lived in Tilton, N.H., off and on during the period of 1939 to 1965. He served in the U.S. Army for 10 years, and then in 1979 resumed an active duty status where he remained until 1990 upon his retirement. His last assignment was as Command Sergeant Major with the Vermont 86th Brigade.
Beside his military career, Bob also served two states in law enforcement. He worked with the Franklin and Tilton NH Police Departments and became a New Hampshire State Trooper where he served the Upper Valley and White Mountain areas for several years. After moving to Vermont in the 1970s, he also became a Vermont State Trooper with Troop B in St. Johnsbury, working at the outpost in Bradford. During his time out of the Army, Bob also held positions as a Vermont Deputy Sheriff in Caledonia County, Vt., a Deputy Game Warden in Vermont, and Deputy Sheriff positions in Belknap and Grafton Counties of N.H.
After returning to Army active duty in 1979, Bob was asked by the State of Vermont to help establish and instruct a brand-new two-week Correctional Officer school in Waterbury, Vt.
Bob was active in competition pistol shooting and was a member of the Fort Devens, Mass., pistol team, competing in many matches within the United States. In 1984 Bob competed with the VT National Guard Combat Pistol Team and won the first U.S. Army Grand Aggregate open match.
Bob held a third degree black belt in Karate and also taught self-defense classes at schools he ran in Lebanon, N.H., and St Johnsbury, Vt.
Bob leaves behind one daughter, Lisa, of Orford, New Hampshire.
No funeral services are planned. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the White River Junction VA Medical Center in White River Junction, Vt. An online obituary is available to leave a message of condolence by visiting www.rickerfuneralhome.com.
