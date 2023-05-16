Robert Anthony Peraino, MD, was born Nov. 13, 1944, and passed away May 11, 2023. He was a resident of Franconia, New Hampshire.

A funeral service for Robert will be held on Saturday, May 20 beginning at 11 a.m. at the All Saints Episcopal Church in Littleton, N.H., with a reception to follow in the church great room.

A private family burial service will be held at the Elmwood Cemetery in Franconia, N.H. shortly after the reception.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert’s memory may be made to the All Saints Church or the Food Cupboard at All Saints Church in Littleton, N.H.

Assisting with arrangements is the Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home of Littleton, N.H.

To view Robert’s Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit https://phaneuf.net/.

