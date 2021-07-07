Robert R. Tracy Obituary

Robert R. (Bob) Tracy, 77, of Boltonville, South Ryegate, went home to the Lord on July 2, 2021, at the VA Hospital, White River Jct. Having said goodbye to his wife and son, he moved on peacefully, following a prolonged illness.
Bob was born in Hamden, Conn., the second son of Stephen A. and Dorothy (Gammons) Tracy. He was educated in local schools, while holding various jobs, and then joined the United States Army.
During his Army years, he was trained as a physician’s assistant/medical corpsman at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas, as well as in jungle warfare, before stationing on Okinawa and in other Southeast Asian areas. He was a Viet Nam War veteran, having served then as a combat medic and platoon leader.
He earned his marksman and medical badges, as well as the National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Service, and Vietnam Camp medals. After his last assignment at the Pittsburgh (Pa.) dispensary, he remained in that area until he moved to Barre, Vermont, in 1989. He lived the past 30 years in South Ryegate.
Bob was a trained machinist and worked many years at Brighton Machine in Pennsylvania. He was later employed at Bombardier and Green Mountain Abrasives in Barre, and at Stephens Precision, Bradford. A severe injury forced him into disability and early retirement.
Although he enjoyed hunting and fishing for many years, he later was confined to “visual hunting,” as he watched the deer, wild turkey, and other critters in the dooryard. He loved nature and animals and was always quick to spot the rare or unusual sights. He also enjoyed history, reading, and classic cars, and was often found at car shows and antique auctions. As many people know, his favorite pastime was porch-sitting and greeting any and all passersby.
Bob is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann (Borkowski) Tracy at home, and his son Caleb J. Tracy of St. Johnsbury and Ryegate and Caleb’s son Hunter. Also, a stepson. Jim Elias and family of South Ryegate; a sister, Linda Tracy of Connecticut; nephews, nieces and cousins; and two very special cousins, Jeralynn (“Mickey”) Von Baltzer and Gail Dufresne, both of Florida, and their children. He is greatly missed by his best buddy, Tank the dachshund.
There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may go to the Veteran’s Administration Hospital, Voluntary Services, White River Jct. 05009, telephone 802-295-9363; or to Pets for Vets (therapy dog center for veterans), P.O. Box 10860, Wilmington, NC 28404, specifying either the Boston, Mass., or Portland, Maine chapters.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.