Robert Smith Gowitzke - Obituary

Robert Smith Gowitzke, 91, Littleton, died peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020, with his family at his side in his own home. He was born in Manchester, N.H., to Howard and Amy (Coldwell) Gowitzke on May 2, 1929. He grew up in Woodsville and attended public schools. He married Ruth Nelson on September 18, 1954 at the Methodist Church in Woodsville, N.H.
Bob worked for the Boston and Maine Railroad until March of 1957, and then worked for 32 years for New England Telephone Company and retired in 1989. He moved to Littleton in 1957. He enlisted in the US Army on October 29, 1951, during the Korean War, serving with the 11th Port Bn. the 110th Port Bn., and the 443rd AAA Sp. Bn. He was honorably discharged on October 8, 1953. He was a member of the American Legion Post #20 and was a lifetime member of VFW Post #816. Bob was also a life member of the Korean War Veterans Association, life member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks lodge 1831 and a life member of the Tel. Pioneers. He joined the Masonic Order December 3, 1950; a 32 degree Mason of the Scottish Rite. He was also a Shriner of Bektash Temple, past secretary, treasurer, and director of the White Mountain Shrine. During this time he was bestowed the Meritorious Award. He was a member of the Littleton United Methodist Church.
Bob enjoyed traveling with his wife throughout the United States and Canada after retiring. They would winter in Florida, where he was a member of the SB Shrine Club. In his younger years he volunteered on BINGO nights and was a member of the honor guard for the VFW and the American Legion. He enjoyed attending Army reunions and served as master of ceremonies several times.
Bob had many hobbies, which included being a master Cribbage player, dancing, woodworking and carving; he made hundreds of Uncle Sams. He also enjoyed teaching Sunday school for the Methodist Church for 12 years and he loved tending to his large vegetable garden.
He is survived by his three sons: William Gowitzke and his wife Young-A of Melbourne, Fla., Thomas Gowitzke and his wife Kathy of Bethlehem, N.H., and John Gowitzke and his wife Esther of Gales Ferry, Conn.; nine grandchildren: Laura, Nicole, Michael, Elizabeth, Anne, Ruth, Esther, Eli, and Corinne; 15 great-grandchildren: Anastasia, Liam, Ruby, Elliot, Lonnie, Zoey, Aiden, Desmond, Everett, Laila, Kieran, Taya, Mila, Christopher, and Matthew; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. He is predeceased by his parents, wife of 59 years, Ruth (Nelson) Gowitzke, and two sisters, Charlotte Tewksbury and Helen Savage.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Glenwood Cemetery in Littleton. Guidelines on face-coverings and social distancing will be observed. Those who wish may make donations in memory of Bob Gowitzke to, Bethlehem Ambulance, P.O. Box 424, Bethlehem, NH 03574. A special thank-you for the care provided by North Country Home Health and Hospice as well as by Dr. Marvin Kendall and Angela Hawkins PAC.
To share memories and condolences go to www.RossFuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.