Robert Gordon Snedeker passed away on Jan. 28, 2020, after many years of declining health. Bob was born in Meriden, Conn. on March 8, 1944, son of the late Gordon W. Snedeker and Jessie Herrmann. He was raised and educated in Durham, Conn. He lived in Connecticut most of his life; he also lived in Coventry, R.I. for several years before moving to Vermont in 1991. Bob owned his own towing business in Wallingford, Conn. for many years. He loved to fix and work on just about any motorized vehicle. Bob was very good at fixing just about everything and anything. He opened “PALS Handyman Service” when he moved to Vermont. Bob was a member of the North Farms Fire Department in Wallingford, Conn. and the Sheffield Fire Department in Sheffield, Vt. He was a member of the Lyndonville United Methodist Church.
Bob is survived by his wife: Lynn (Colbert) Snedeker of Lyndonville, Vt.; Robert G. Snedeker, Jr. and wife, Lynette, of Leyden, Mass.; stepdaughter: Annette Torsak and husband, Dale, of Buchannan, Tenn.; stepson: Charles Stratton and wife, Rosa, of Winthrop, Maine; brother: Lee Snedeker and wife, Cherry of Charlestown, N.H.; sister: Verna Deno of Wilson, N.C.; nephews: Donny and Jimmy Deno of Wilson, Conn.; and many dear cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Feb. 8, 2020, 1-3 p.m., at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury, Vt. A Memorial Gathering will follow at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Save A Dog – Save A Cat. Checks can be made out to SAD-SAC and mailed to the Caledonian-Record Publishing Company, P.O. Box 8, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.saylesfh.com.
“There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind.” – C.S. Lewis
