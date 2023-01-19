Robert Taylor Walker Obituary

Robert Taylor Walker passed away on Jan. 19, 2023 following a three-year decline in his health. He was fortunate to be surrounded by his family and close friends in the days leading up to his passing.
Bob was born on July 15, 1937, to Earl and Blanche (Taylor) Walker in Newport, Vt. He grew up hunting, skiing, and playing basketball. He was not one to shy away from a challenge, even once water skiing behind a pontoon plane on his beloved Lake Memphremagog. Bob graduated from Newport City High School in 1956 before taking some time off to travel and do odd jobs. He then attended Lyndon Teachers College, where he met his future bride Alicia (Lee) Fellows. Bob and Lee graduated together in 1964, after which Bob joined New England Telephone in a management role. After turning down a job transfer with the phone company, he then sold modular homes throughout New England.
Disliking time away from his family and home, it was at that point Bob turned to Christmas trees. He cultivated the wild Christmas tree stand, on their East Burke homestead, into what would become one of 35 Christmas tree farms that he and Lee owned, with seedlings through mature stock numbering over one million. They later moved their main operations and home to a 100-acre farm in Brownington, Vt. Bob was very proud of his Christmas trees, with some even being flown to the Houston Civic Center and another proudly displayed in the U.S. Botanical Gardens in Washington, D.C.
Bob dabbled in politics for a few years as a Vermont state legislator, notably traveling the state with an outhouse in his pickup trying to stop the state from demolishing highway rest areas. After 30 years and a severe automobile accident, Bob and Lee chose to sell their farm to a lovely Amish family and moved back to his hometown of Newport within yards of his first love, the lake.
In addition to the Christmas trees, Bob had a passion for woodworking and pedaled his decoys, cutting boards, and other wooden wares all over the Northeast. He continued to work on sanding wood pieces until just weeks before his passing. Bob loved to tell stories and jokes of any kind and would never refrain from singing loudly for anybody who would listen. He did his best to enjoy life until the very end.
Bob is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Mary Andrews of Sherbrooke, Québec. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Alicia Walker of Newport, Vt.; his eldest son Dwight of Milton, Vt.; daughter Kimberly McConnell of Mableton, Ga.; son Brett of Richmond, Vt.; and Bob and Lee’s bonus son Dorian Quarmby of Newport, Vt.
The family has chosen not to have a service at this time but hopes to celebrate Bob’s life at a later date. Bob loved a good party and would revel in knowing he was the center of attention one last time!
Bob’s family would like to thank the wonderful staff at St. Joseph’s Residential Care Home in Burlington, Vt., and the staff at Genesis—Burlington Health and Rehabilitation Center, all of whom provided him with much kindness and support over his last few years.
In lieu of flowers, Bob’s family asks that you please consider a donation in his honor to Ducks Unlimited, an organization that he was particularly passionate about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.