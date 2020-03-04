Robert W. Morse - Obituary

It is with a heavy heart we say our goodbyes to Robert W. Morse, born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Jan. 12, 1946. Comforted by his family and friends, he passed away late Thursday evening Feb. 27, 2020, at the Littleton Regional Hospital. His parents were Kenneth Morse and Reta (Marie H. Howe). He also follows his daughter Candice Michelle Morse and Danny Scott Morse, his son into our heavenly Father’s embrace.
Robert is survived by his loving wife Marie Morse (Bailey), his sons Aaron Morse and Bob, Jr. and his daughters Dawnn Morse and Breanna Morse along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dad was a kind and loving father and much loved. His sense of humor always made us laugh. Bob also had a passion for working with wood and was very creative. He also enjoyed fishing trips along with picnics, boating and good conversation with family and friends.
Sayles Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements for a graveside gathering in the spring. Donations are welcome to help with the expenses and may be left with Sayles on Robert’s behalf at www.saylesfh.com.
