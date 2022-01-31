Robert Wayne Welch Obituary Jan 31, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert Wayne Welch, 83, of Pittsford, Vermont, died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center.He was born on July 24, 1938, in Woodsville, N.H., the son of Robert C. and Mary (Tinkham) Welch.He graduated from Woodsville High School in 1956. Mr. Welch entered the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1959 and remained in the inactive reserves until 1968.He married Jane M. Burt on May 9, 1959.He then started an extensive career with Volkswagen of America. More from this section Barbara D. Hampton Obituary Shirley Sherwreath (Bagley) Dwire Obituary Harold E. Derosia Obituary Mr. Welch was a 4-H Outdoor Life leader, a Boy Scout leader, Hunter safety instructor, and NRA member since 1961.He loved hunting, fishing, photography, NASCAR, and genealogy research on family roots in Scotland.Mr. Welch is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jane Welch, his son Tim Welch, his daughter Michelle Welch, all of Pittsford, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.A memorial service will be held a later date.Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.Memorial contributions may be made to the Pittsford Congregational Church, Pittsford Historical Society, or the Vermont Food Bank in Barre, Vt. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robert Wayne Welch Tim Welch Pittsford Historical Society Genealogy School Hunting Vermont Michelle Welch Jane Welch Research × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Got An Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Submit Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Coronavirus: The Latest Updates The latest coronavirus news from The Caledonian-Record, and Vermont, New Hampshire, and national news sources. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
