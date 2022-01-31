Robert Wayne Welch, 83, of Pittsford, Vermont, died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center.

He was born on July 24, 1938, in Woodsville, N.H., the son of Robert C. and Mary (Tinkham) Welch.

He graduated from Woodsville High School in 1956.

Mr. Welch entered the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1959 and remained in the inactive reserves until 1968.

He married Jane M. Burt on May 9, 1959.

He then started an extensive career with Volkswagen of America.

Mr. Welch was a 4-H Outdoor Life leader, a Boy Scout leader, Hunter safety instructor, and NRA member since 1961.

He loved hunting, fishing, photography, NASCAR, and genealogy research on family roots in Scotland.

Mr. Welch is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jane Welch, his son Tim Welch, his daughter Michelle Welch, all of Pittsford, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be held a later date.

Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pittsford Congregational Church, Pittsford Historical Society, or the Vermont Food Bank in Barre, Vt.

